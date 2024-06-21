A Fourth of July parade of doughnuts is marching into Krispy Kreme shops: a celebration of new and returning fan-favorite flavors for festive summer gatherings.

Beginning June 21 for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme's Star Spangled Sweetness Collection features three patriotic doughnuts in a custom red, white, and blue box, including:

New Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, hand-dipped in red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, hand-dipped in red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece. New Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar and decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops.

– an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar and decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops. Freedom Flag Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

“From backyard barbeques with family, friends and neighbors to lined sidewalks at neighborhood parades, our Star Spangled Sweetness doughnuts make celebrating our Independence Day sweeter than ever,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

In addition to dozens available at Krispy Kreme shops, fans can enjoy Star Spangled Sweetness doughnuts in a specialty 6-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

To sweeten parades and other celebrations, on July 4, guests who wear red, white, and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops can enjoy a free Original Glazed doughnut. Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/july4th.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.