The Emmi Group has completed the acquisition of the Mademoiselle Desserts Group, which was previously announced in July 2024. Emmi confirms its full-year guidance for 2024 for its current business (excluding Mademoiselle Desserts).

According to Emmi representatives, the acquisition will help create a “Desserts Powerhouse,” double its sales share in the strategic premium desserts niche, and help to put it in a leading role in the category, which is growing globally.

“With the contemplated acquisition of the Mademoiselle Desserts Group, we have the ambition of strengthening our strategic premium desserts category and, as ‘category captain’ and preferred business partner, will be able to offer our customers an innovative and high-quality full range. This strategically important step would allow us to exploit the global growth opportunities in the premium desserts category and take our portfolio transformation further. We aim to unite the ‘savoir-faire’ of the French dessert-making and patisserie from Mademoiselle Desserts with the dessert creations of our passionate ‘pasticceri’ and innovative American and Latin-inspired desserts from Italy and the US under the Emmi Group umbrella,” Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group, commented in July when the intended acquisition was announced. “We are delighted to have this opportunity through the contemplated transaction to welcome Mademoiselle Desserts to our group. It is a company that lives our entrepreneurial values and, with B Corp certification, also meets our demands for responsible corporate management.”

