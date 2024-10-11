Anritsu has announced its participation in PACK EXPO 2024, North America’s largest packaging and processing event, taking place in Chicago from November 3–6. Anritsu will show its latest metal detectors, checkweighers, and X-ray systems at booth #N-4725 (North Hall). Visitors can experience live demonstrations of industry-leading technology for foreign material contamination detection and quality control.

One of the highlights will be its DualX+ model, designed to tackle a long-standing challenge for food manufacturers: detecting the smallest metal contaminants and low-density foreign material such as bone and stone. DualX technology uses both high- and low-energy X-ray signals, which Anritsu’s proprietary algorithms convert into clearer images, reportedly making it easier to detect low-density contaminants and reduce false rejects. The DualX+ model is for challenging applications, says the brand, like granola and products with highly uneven surfaces.

On the metal detection side, Anritsu's M6 simultaneous dual frequency model is now available in a range of configurations including incorporation to conveyors with integrated reject systems and Pipeline systems.

“We’ve gone further to help current and future customers tailor our systems to their specific needs,” says Noel Phillips, Anritsu's director of sales. “Our metal detectors now integrate customizable conveyor systems for various products and line configurations, whether in meat processing or bakery plants, along with a variety of reject systems to ensure precise contaminant tracking and removal. This will help manufacturers detect contaminants earlier, reducing costs associated with recalls, waste, and rework.”

Another innovation at PACK EXPO is the New AW9 Series Ultra-Fast Checkweigher, the result of 50 years of Anritsu’s expertise in weighing technology. The AW9 Checkweigher minimizes the negative impact of conveyor vibrations on weighing accuracy in high-speed lines, with a maximum weighing throughput of 1,000 products per minute. Anritsu achieved this result with three key innovations:

Advanced vibration control technology tailored to each conveyor’s unique vibration characteristics

A new frame structure and center balance layout that shield the checkweigher from vibrations coming from nearby equipment and its own conveyor

A new digital force balance cell, achieving precise weighing accuracy of ±0.006 g, even at high speeds.

Furthermore, to address the long-standing challenge of optimizing floor space, Anritsu is showing its HACCP Line, which combines an X-ray system with a metal detector-checkweigher combo and dual-flipper rejection with bins. This integrated system provides three levels of detection—metal and non-metal contaminants, inaccurate weight, and quality defects—all within just 10 feet of space.

“We are excited to introduce some of our new lines of equipment at PACK EXPO,” says Phillips. "As we continue to experience significant growth, these innovations reflect our commitment to enhancing quality and safety standards for both our customers and consumers."

