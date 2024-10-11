PMMI, organizer and producer of PACK EXPO International 2024 (Nov. 3-6; Chicago, McCormick Place) has announced the return of the PACK Gives Back event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Arie Crown Theater (Lakeside Center, McCormick Place). The annual benefit, a staple of the PACK EXPO experience, promises a night of entertainment, networking, and philanthropy, with proceeds benefiting the PMMI Foundation, supporting the future packaging and processing workforce.

This year's event will feature a special performance by the award-winning comedian Nate Bargatze, known for his clean humor and relatable storytelling. Bargatze has over 10 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, has performed for the troops in Kuwait and Iraq with Chris Rock, and at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. He also returned to host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5 for the second time.

Before the show, attendees will enjoy a networking opportunity with industry professionals while indulging in refreshments and appetizers.

Tickets for the event are $95 each, with a special offer to treat your team, customers, or business partners. Attendees can purchase nine tickets and get one free with PMMI's 10-for-9 group deal.

“PACK Gives Back has always been about uniting the industry for a good cause, and we’re excited to bring everyone together once again for a fantastic night of laughter and networking,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “We’re proud that proceeds from the event will benefit the PMMI Foundation and its mission to strengthen the future workforce of the packaging and processing industry.”

“Rockwell Automation believes that the future of the packaging and processing industry depends on empowering the next generation with the tools and skills to drive innovation and sustainability,” says Steve Mulder, director, OEM. “By sponsoring PACK Gives Back, we’re investing in the future workforce and helping shape the leaders who will advance this industry. We’re proud to continue supporting this impactful event and the PMMI Foundation’s mission.”

The PMMI Foundation has been a cornerstone of support for educational initiatives across the U.S. and Canada since its inception in 1998. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $3.8 million to programs aimed at fostering the next generation of packaging and processing professionals. Attendees of PACK Gives Back are directly contributing to this vital mission, helping students gain the education and skills they need to succeed in the ever-evolving world of packaging and processing.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to packexpointernational.com.

