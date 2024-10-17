ABM Equipment, a system design-build-integrator, has introduced a new Auto-Pulse Bag Dump Station designed to improve safety, efficiency, and cleanliness in batching, weighing, and blending systems. By reverse-pulsing the filter every time the lid is closed, the bag dump reportedly saves the operator a step, prolongs the life of the filter, and minimizes wasted product.

As the demand for safer and more efficient processing solutions grows, ABM Equipment’s Bag Dump Stations are designed to offer significant benefits to industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. These stations are engineered to provide a clean, ergonomic, and user-friendly environment for operators.

“Bag Dumps are nothing new,” says Jeff Walling, co-owner of ABM Equipment. “They’re one of those things that have a tendency to be overpriced. Plus we wanted to add the auto-pulse because it’s a no-brainer for most of our customers.”

According to the manufacturer, the key features and benefits are:

Enhanced dust control, capturing airborne particles

Ergonomic design, to reduce fatigue and injury risk

Durable construction from stainless or carbon

Ease of maintenance with accessible filter design and tool-less grate removal

Customizable options for flexibility

