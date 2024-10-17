FlavorSum, a North American flavor producer, is sharing trend-driven insights to inspire food and beverage innovation pathways in 2025. In the two-part blog series, the FlavorSum team of flavorists, application specialists, and market analysts collaborated to review cultural and flavor trends anticipated to affect product development.

Part one: Cultural trends shaping behavior and innovation

Reviewing current trends can uncover emerging needs and spark creative ideas for new, relevant foods and beverages. FlavorSum’s forward-looking exploration will facilitate conversation among developers and foster the creation of on-trend food and beverage products that strengthen connections with shoppers.

Part 1 of the series examines the cultural shifts affecting how people interact with foods and beverages. FlavorSum’s cultural predictions explain key themes shaping the landscape, including:

The return of the home hub: an estimated 22% of the U.S. workforce will work from home in 2025 (source: Forbes).

an estimated 22% of the U.S. workforce will work from home in 2025 (source: Forbes).

A significant portion of online content revolves around food, including reviewing new products, sharing recipes, explaining cooking techniques, and analyzing nutrition.

food activism is a growing trend that puts a spotlight on food sources, how food is processed, and how it reaches consumers' refrigerators and pantries.

Part two: Aligning flavors with evolving shopper needs

Deciding which food and beverage trends will resonate with shoppers helps brands foster seasonal excitement or frame strategic plans. While specific flavor predictions have value, an integrated approach linked with behaviors and expectations opens more opportunities to create products within brand guardrails.

In Part 2 of FlavorSum’s 2025 predictions series, the team investigates how flavors can help food and beverage formulators create desirable experiences.

FlavorSum’s 2025 flavor predictions showcase flavors that are gaining momentum as people choose foods and beverages to meet their needs. Flavor themes include:

Seeking serenity: The shift toward a serene state of mind is growing and affecting food and beverage trends.

The shift toward a serene state of mind is growing and affecting food and beverage trends.

Elevated eating is a known food and beverage trend among North Americans, but how brands can deliver premium experiences is changing.

For brands, stories can open doors to attract new buyers, facilitate understanding of value propositions, and influence loyalty.

The compilation of annual predictions illustrates how FlavorSum supports customers and food and beverage professionals with relevant information and resources to inspire innovation. FlavorSum’s 2025 flavor predictions infographic is available for download.

