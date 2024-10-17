Key Technology, a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, will introduce its Compass optical sorter for nuts at PACK EXPO booth S-2858. The high-capacity system identifies and removes undesirable product defects and foreign material (FM) such as shells, shell fragments, rocks, and wood sticks. Compass reportedly helps nut processors protect food safety and achieve exact final product quality specifications, including color grading, while maximizing ease of operation and increasing profitability.

“The message from nut processors is that other optical sorters on the market are overly complex and difficult to use. That’s why we designed Compass—to simplify operation, sanitation, and maintenance while delivering consistent sort performance day in and day out across different product batches and operators. Its ergonomic user interface was developed in collaboration with UI experts to mimic the intuitive navigation of smartphone apps,” says Jack Lee, Duravant group president - food sorting and handling solutions. “With nut prices continually under pressure, processors are looking for an accurate, high-throughput sorting system that delivers a great return on investment. Compass fits all their needs.”

Ideal for sorting walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, peanuts, pecans, cashews, and more, Compass finds and rejects a wide variety of FM and products defects such as small, loose, and embedded shell fragments, membrane material, insect damage, surface scratches, color-based defects, rocks, sticks, plastics, paper, and glass. Accurate color and shape grading reportedly enables processors to meet the most stringent product quality specifications.

Recipe-driven operation ensures consistent sort performance on every product run. Operators can create and adjust sort recipes, including adding new products to sort, new grades, or different varieties of an existing product. A new operator without any technical skills can learn how to operate the system in production in under 30 minutes.

Key tailors each Compass to satisfy each customer’s unique quality selection requirements, the brand says. Compass can be equipped with next-generation shortwave infrared (SWIR) InGaAs sensors and/or visible-infrared (RGB and IR) sensors to detect the color, size, shape, and/or structural properties of every object, depending on the application. Compass is available with Key’s proprietary Pixel Fusion technology, a solution that combines pixel-level input from multiple sensor types to produce optimal contrasts for finding FM and product defects.

Featuring a new, open-design mechanical architecture, Compass has no moving parts, significantly reducing overall total cost of ownership. Sensor and light windows are positioned away from product splatter, so accurate inspection is sustained throughout long production cycles without operator intervention. The Compass architecture facilitates easy access for workers and minimizes cleaning and maintenance requirements.

Compass also features Key Discovery, a data analytics and reporting software that turns the sorter into an IIoT-connected device and information center for the customer’s operation.

