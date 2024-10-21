Alianza Team, a global supplier of solutions from lipids, fats, and oils, broke ground earlier this month on its first U.S.-based site in Goldsboro, NC, in order to more effectively serve its North American customers. The blending and finishing facility is strategically positioned with nearby access to railroads and interstates for efficient truck and rail delivery across the United States. Construction is set to begin immediately.

“We’re thrilled to announce this investment that represents Alianza Team’s commitment to entering the U.S. market and being an active part of job creation and the business community in the region,” said Luis Alberto Botero, president and CEO, Alianza Team USA. “We will continue working toward a successful venture that brings prosperity to our stakeholders while honoring our higher purpose of Nurturing a Better Tomorrow.”

With more than 75 years of expertise and facilities across Latin America, Alianza Team has investments in Asia and Europe with commercial operations in Europe. Alianza Team is committed to sustainability, workforce development, ingredient innovation, high-quality standards, and achieving high levels of customer satisfaction. Learn more at alianzateam.us.

