Kellanova has announced it is launching products in its Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers and Pringles portfolio first at Pilot and Flying J, a chain of convenience stores at truck stops across the country. The stores will be the first to carry the Crunchy Poppers and the new Pringles flavors.

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth version of Kellanova’s full-size toaster pastry, with a crunchy exterior, flavored filing, and an outer layer of frosting and sprinkles. They come in two varieties: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch.

Pringles Sweet Chili Sauce potato crisps blend crunchy potato, cayenne pepper, and sweet flavor for a snacky take on the Thai-inspired condiment. Then Pringles Bourbon BBQ crisps consist of potato crisps sprinkled with the layered flavors of bourbon, sweet sauce, and savory oak smoke.

The products will start appearing at Pilot and Flying J stores this week.

