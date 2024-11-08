Primera Technology, Inc. has announced its new LX4000 Color Label Printer. LX4000 uses the same print engine as Primera’s LX910 Color Label Printer, but with the addition of large, individual ink tanks and a reusable thermal inkjet printhead. Print quality is exceptional with native 1200 dpi resolution and a maximum print resolution of 1200 dpi x 4800 dpi. Labels up to 8” (203mm) wide x 24” (609mm) long can be printed. Print speed is up to 4.5” (114mm) per second.

Each CMY tank holds 60 ml of ink, and the pre-primed, reusable printheads contain another 42 ml, totaling 222 ml of ink right out of the box. Both dye and pigment models are available as separate SKUs. Replacement ink tanks are easy to install and self-priming.

The Big Ink system on LX4000 uses dye and pigment inks optimized for brightness, durability, and optical density, the company says. Its process black ink reportedly offers deep, rich tones that provide superior contrast and sharpness. Compared to carbon black inks used in other color label printers, process black delivers several key advantages, the company says: better water and chemicals resistance, greater compatibility with a wider variety of specialty label media, and enhanced resistance to smearing, ensuring labels remain crisp and legible under various environmental conditions.

New ClearView ink tanks

LX4000 also features Primera’s ClearView ink tank system, which allows users to monitor ink levels effortlessly without ever needing to open the printer’s cover. With ClearView, users can gauge when ink replenishment is required just by glancing at the external, clear ink tanks. This new feature reduces downtime, ensures maximum productivity, and gives users more control over their printing operations, Primera says.

LX4000 is ideal for users that need to print up to 7,500 labels per day. Other users with less volume will find the very low operating costs to be just as advantageous. The powder-coated steel cover and all-steel frame help protect the printer in most office, warehouse, and factory environments.

LX4000 is compatible with Windows 10/11+, and the latest macOS operating systems. Data interfaces include Ethernet & USB 2.0 wired ports. Wireless connectivity is also available for Windows users with a low-cost Ethernet to Wireless adapter. Primera maintains a list of tested and recommended third-party wireless adapters for use in various countries and regions.

“With LX4000, we are excited to introduce such a highly capable desktop color label printer,” says Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales and marketing. “For companies needing higher volumes of labels with the very best print quality and a very low cost per label, the LX4000 is an outstanding choice.”

Printer drivers and manuals are available online, along with free, easy-to-use label design and printing software from Seagull Scientific called BarTender UltraLite, Primera Edition, which is compatible with Windows PCs. Other brands of Windows label printing software can also be used. Mac users can use virtually any software that includes a printing function.

Pricing and availability

LX4000 is available now in North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico) and Latin America. It will begin shipping in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the world in November.



Buy factory-direct here or from Primera’s Authorized Resellers and Distributors in more than 200 countries and territories. The LX4000 has an MSRP of $3,295 USD. Prices may vary outside of the USA. Complete product details are available at primera.com.

