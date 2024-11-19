General Mills' Nature Valley brand is introducing a new snack to the yogurt aisle: YoBark.

Reportedly reminiscent of homemade TikTok creations using yogurt, fruit, and other frozen goodies, the brand-new dairy snack innovation combines the creaminess of yogurt with the crunchy texture of Nature Valley Granola.

Available in Strawberry and Honey Vanilla flavors, YoBark includes key nutrients like calcium and Vitamin A & D.

YoBark will be available in the refrigerated section at Albertson’s and Walmart this fall and retailers nationwide starting in January 2025.

