Willamette Valley Pie Company has announced its latest innovation, the creation of natural snack brand BerryFields. This is the second product launch this year for the company known for frozen fresh, ready-to-bake pies, cobblers, crisps, hand-pies, and IQF frozen fruit. In March, WV Pie Co. released a new line of Non-GMO Project Verified pies and hand-pies with all-butter crusts in tandem with a complete brand refresh.

BerryFields' new sandwiches include all-natural ingredients, farm-fresh fruit, allergy-friendly almond butter, and are tucked into a soft pastry made with real butter. The sandwiches also include four grams of protein.

Willamette Valley Pie Company CEO Austin Kelly explains, "Since vertically integrating from a family farm in 2001, there is nothing more important to us than using real, sustainably sourced and clean-label ingredients you can feel good about giving to your family. And as a father myself, I know the real need for delicious and convenient options that aren't packed with artificial ingredients." He continues, "We felt there was a gap in current market offerings and knew that BerryFields could be a natural extension of what we were already accomplishing and providing at Willamette Valley Pie Company."

BerryFields sandwiches go right from freezer to lunchbox, thawed and ready when lunchtime rolls around. They are currently offered in three flavors:

Mixed Berry – A melody of farm-fresh blackberries, strawberries, and marionberries from Oregon, complimented with protein-rich almond butter, tucked in a soft pastry made with real butter.

Strawberry – Strawberries blended into a smooth fruit layer, with almond butter.

Grape – Grapes fresh from the vine complimented with almond butter.

BerryFields sandwiches are Non-GMO Project Verified and can currently be found in Whole Foods Stores nationwide for $6.99. For more information, visit berryfieldsandwiches.com.