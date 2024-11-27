The Middleby Corporation has announced the acquisition of Gorreri Food Processing Technology based outside Parma, Italy. Gorreri is a manufacturer of equipment for the baked goods industry, including cakes, pies, muffins, tarts, and other dessert line solutions. The company operates in a state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility, which was recently expanded to accommodate growth. Gorreri has revenues of $20 million annually.

“Gorreri is a highly respected brand recognized worldwide for premium-quality advanced industrial and semi-industrial baked goods solutions. This acquisition adds a broad line of complementary products to our food processing group, including turbo mixers, dosing, injecting, decorating, enrobing and ultrasonic portioning solutions. The Gorreri innovative end-to-end solutions extend and significantly strengthen the current Middleby offerings as a leader in the cake and desert categories, with meaningful growth synergies,” says Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

The Middleby Company has been on an acquisition streak recently, acquiring JC Ford, a manufacturer of tortilla production equipment systems, last month.

