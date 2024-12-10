Hapman, designer and manufacturer of custom bulk material handling equipment, has launched its CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor. The new product was unveiled at this year's Pack Expo, held from November 3–6 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The conveyor reportedly combines gentle handling, efficiency, and compliance with the most demanding food industry standards.

The CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor is a culmination of extensive research and development, building on Hapman’s 80 years of innovation in tubular drag conveying technology. Designed specifically for gentle, clean and efficient transport of products, such as cereals, grains, nuts, frozen foods, pet food, and other delicate items.

The CablePro system features FDA-approved components, including food-grade coatings and polished stainless-steel tubing. It is equipped with self-lubricating UHMW disks, which are injection-molded directly onto a pre-stretched, food-grade oil-lubricated stainless-steel braided cable with a nylon coating. This construction helps maintain product integrity and meets the stringent sanitation standards required by the food and beverage industry, the company says.

CablePro incorporates an auto-tensioner to maintain the optimal cable tension, extending the cable and disc life while reducing maintenance. Its sealed design with integral drains also supports Clean-In-Place (CIP) protocols, allowing for easier and faster cleaning through various cleaning options, such as mechanical scrapers, fluid rinse and foam cleaners.

“CablePro brings together our decades of expertise and focus on evolving with market needs,” says Matt Richardson, VP at Hapman. “We designed this conveyor to meet a specific market segment that demands gentle, efficient and reliable transport while meeting strict sanitation guidelines. In addition to standalone applications, the CablePro can be seamlessly integrated with other Hapman products and systems, including Bulk Bag Unloaders, Posi Portion feeders for precise product delivery, and SolidQuid liquid-solid mixing systems. This flexibility enables manufacturers to optimize their processes and achieve higher productivity while maintaining quality.”

