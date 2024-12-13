Yesterday, Furlani Foods announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cole's Quality Foods. This combination brings together two of the brands in the garlic bread category, reportedly creating production, innovation, and supply chain advantages for both brands’ customers and consumers.

Furlani is a producer of garlic breads, including garlic Texas toast, loaves, rolls, breadsticks, bread knots, and related products. The company’s pre-acquisition network includes three facilities located in Mississauga, Ontario, and Oak Creek, WI. Their products are sold at national retailers under the Furlani brand, and as private label and foodservice brands. Furlani is also the number one brand of pre-packaged garlic breads in Canada.

Cole’s Quality Foods, founded in 1943, introduced frozen garlic bread to the North American market and has continued to innovate in the frozen bakery category, introducing products such as twisted and cheese-filled garlic breadsticks. Cole’s operates two production facilities located in Muskegon, MI, and North Liberty, IA. Its branded products are sold at U.S. retailers under the Cole’s brand.

“We are proud to bring Cole’s, its brand, and its long history into the Furlani family,” says Jonathan Kawaja, CEO of Furlani Foods. “Combining these companies means we can bring our customers an expanded product line, greater capacity, and improved service. It supports our ability to grow, ensuring a bright future.”

The company believes combining these two brands and the collective production capabilities will drive efficiencies and innovation that benefit consumers. It will continue to operate as Furlani Foods with the current CEO, Jonathan Kawaja. The operations center will remain in Mississauga, Ontario.

“This acquisition is a combination of two enduring, family-founded companies and trusted consumer brands. We are aligned on dedication to customer service, quality, innovation, and sustainability. This is good news for the future of the company, our customers, and ultimately our consumers,” says Scott Devon, CEO, Cole’s.

Following normal regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025.

