Catalina Crunch is adding to its chocolate bar lineup, debuting its Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar. The latest creation includes a blend of chocolate, caramel, and a hint of sea salt.

The bar has only 2 g of sugar, 3 g of net carbs, and made with 55% cacao. It is also gluten-free, low-carb, and keto-friendly, and made with non-GMO ingredients, and is free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors.

