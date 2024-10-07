Bare Snacks is releasing a limited-time offering just in time for fall, with its new Sea Salt & Caramel Apple Chips.

The chips are made with real apples and no artificial flavors, and are gluten-free.

The Apple Chips are available at select retailers, including certain Costco and Kroger stores and online at Walmart.com for a limited time, with an SRP of approximately $6.09 per 3.725-oz bag.

Bare Snacks are born from simple, as they are made with real fruits and coconuts and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

