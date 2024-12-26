Calbee America, Inc., a snack pioneer for over 70 years, is introducing fresh, new packaging for its JagaRico lineup of snacks that pair hearty potatoes with carrots and parsley.

Crafted with the brand’s signature crunch, the potato sticks now feature a refreshed look designed to stand out on shelf, captivate shoppers, and bring joy to every snacking moment, the brand says.

The design reportedly stays true to JagaRico's fun and quirky personality while showcasing authentic flavors that have made it a popular snack in Japan. Available in varieties like Original, Double Cheese, Hokkaido Butter, Umami Seaweed, and a new Teriyaki flavor—crafted exclusively for U.S. consumers—JagaRico combines a crunchy exterior with a light, airy interior, made possible by Calbee’s innovative technology. The products are available for retailers nationwide to carry.

Related: Calbee introduces sweet-and-spicy Harvest Snaps flavor