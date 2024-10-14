Calbee's Harvest Snaps is putting a seasonal spin on its flagship products with new, limited-edition Jalapeño Pepper Jelly with Cream Cheese Baked Green Pea Snacks, now available on HarvestSnaps.com and at select retailers through March 2025. According to the company, the product balances sweet and savory flavor with a kick of heat, crafted with green peas as the first ingredient. This farm-picked legume milled whole in-house reportedly delivers 5 g of plant protein and is a good source of fiber.

The producer states that the salty-sweet and spicy snacks are suitable for serving party guests, stuffing stockings, or simply enjoying right out of the bag. Like the original lineup, the baked snacks are certified gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, and free of common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, says, "This new, special edition offering puts a delightfully surprising twist on our core lineup, showing consumers just how fun and tasty a veggie snack can be while maintaining Harvest Snaps' philosophy of always delivering powerful, veggie-first nutrition. Snap up a bag while you can."

