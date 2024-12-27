Aryzta is breaking ground for its new large-scale stone oven in Eisleben (Saxony-Anhalt, Germany).

Eisleben is Aryzta's largest production site in Europe and one of the largest bake-off facilities in Europe. To support Aryzta's growth strategy, the company is currently implementing two major investment projects at this site.

In October, Aryzta commissioned a new product innovation center which will serve as a center of excellence for product development and innovation. It reportedly features state-of-the-art research and development facilities, quality monitoring areas, and pilot machines for all Aryzta bread and baked goods segments. The center is already been used by all subsidiaries of the Aryzta Group in January 2025, enabling the production, testing, and evaluation of a wide range of baked goods innovations in small quantities. This is a more efficient means of producing new products for market testing before scaling up production, the company says. First testing and innovation samples have already been produced in the center.

This month, Aryzta breaks ground for the installation of a new large-scale stone oven to produce high quality products with a handcrafted feel. The new stone oven line, weighing 100 tons, will be a state-of-the-art production facility designed with energy efficiency in mind, emphasizing Aryzta's commitment to sustainability. The new artisanal bread line will be fully operational in H2 2025.

These two major investments underscore Aryzta's confidence in the German bake-off market. They are also a strong commitment by Aryzta to the Eisleben site and the Saxony-Anhalt region, where Aryzta is one of the largest employers.

Aryzta AG Chair and Interim CEO, Urs Jordi, comments: “The new facility in Eisleben and the Aryzta Innovation Centre are important elements of our growth strategy. They will not only enable us to meet the growing demand in the German market, but will also give the entire Group new inspiration for the development of new, high-quality and differentiated products.”

