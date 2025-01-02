White Castle has brought back its French Toast Slider sandwich for a limited time. Featured on the chain’s all-day breakfast menu, the item is a Slider-size cinnamon-swirl French toast sandwich with a fresh-cracked egg, American cheese, and choice of sausage or bacon. It is available at locations through April 20 or while supplies last.

"A classic breakfast item with a White Castle twist makes for the perfect, craveable Slider that can be enjoyed at the table or on the go any time of day or night," says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "This marriage of sweet and savory was an instant hit when we first introduced the French Toast Slider in 2023, and we're excited to start 2025 by giving people what they crave. Act fast, they're only sticking around for a limited time."

According to the company, the French Toast Slider adds a touch of sweetness to its popular menu of breakfast items that are available at any time.

Related: IHOP announces snickerdoodle Pancake of the Month