IHOP has announced its January Pancake of the Month: a Snickerdoodle stack. The limited time offering is available today through January 31 and includes four buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese icing, and whipped topping.

Consumers can order it as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs your way, and hash browns.

On the first of every month, a new IHOP flavor combination will be available as a full stack, side, or part of a pancake combo for the calendar month. Guests have an incentive to try every Pancake of the Month flavor with IHOP’s annual loyalty challenge within the International Bank of Pancakes, where they can receive PanCoins every time they place an order.

