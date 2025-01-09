Somic Packaging, Inc. has hired Minnesota native Dave Billingsley as its new technical operations manager. A strategic operations management professional with 35 years of experience, he reports to CEO Peter Fox.

Billingsley has a track record of success working for companies in the custom automated packaging equipment sector and various manufacturing businesses. With ten people reporting to him, he will have multiple responsibilities, beginning with production oversight. He will also handle project management including the Factory Acceptance Testing of all machines being assembled for the North American market, as well as process consistency.

“In roles ranging from plant manager and director of operations to CEO and president, I have led initiatives that improved quality, reduced costs and accelerated growth,” explains Billingsley. “My hands-on leadership style, combined with a knack for building high-performing teams and inspiring them to exceed corporate targets, aligns perfectly with my new position.”

The Twin Cities area manufacturer has hundreds of automated, end-of-line packaging machines in operation at cheese, dairy, confectionary, meat processing, snack food, petfood, and other manufacturing facilities. Three months ago, Somic Packaging tripled its space and capabilities by moving into a new 48,000 square-foot production facility. Billingsley recalls a similar situation he was involved in not long ago.

“As the director of operations, my knowledge and guidance were critical as we expanded the business. I oversaw the plant layout during our move to a second location and managed the production flow through the facility by using the L.E.A.D (Lean, Efficient, Agile, and Data-driven) methodology.

“Meeting with the Somic team in person confirmed my positive feelings,” he continues. “I’m excited about the opportunity to be involved from the ground floor as we expand the North American market, knowing my skills would be utilized to their fullest extent.”

During his time away from the office, Billingsley and his family can usually be found the majority of weekends at an automobile racetrack. He, his wife Mary, and their children, Nick and Kelsey, take turns driving their racecar at events sponsored by the Porsche Club of America, which conducts 32 race events yearly.

“An employer once said he hired me because I don’t like to lose. And I don’t. I’m bringing this mentality with me to Somic Packaging,” Billingsley says. “I am confident in my ability to contribute meaningfully in a short amount of time as I am driven to win.”

