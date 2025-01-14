TruFood Manufacturing and Bar Bakers, LLC are unveiling their new unified brand identity: Tandem Foods, a premier contract manufacturer specializing in better-for-you snacks. The milestone builds on the successful spring 2024 merger of the two companies, marking the evolution of two brands, creating the industry leader in the nutrition bar space. The enterprise is unified by its dedication to driving customer growth and innovation in the booming, better-for-you snack market.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Tandem Foods, a brand that embodies the power of collaboration and the strength of partnership,” says Michael Buick, CEO of Tandem Foods. “This identity underscores our commitment to placing customers at the center of everything we do—working together to meet evolving consumer needs, innovating with purpose, and driving shared growth and success.”

The launch of Tandem Foods integrates the complementary expertise and strengths of TruFood and Bar Bakers under a single, cohesive identity. The new tagline, “Powered by Collaboration,” reflects the company’s deep commitment to emphasizing meaningful partnerships with customers, employees, and communities to deliver trusted quality innovation and unparalleled value.

Key features of the new brand include:

The Tandem Bicycle: Symbolizing partnership, trust, and teamwork, it reflects the shared effort required to achieve growth and success

The Bicycle Chain: Representing the smooth, efficient manufacturing processes that power Tandem Foods’ operations

A fresh color palette: Featuring “Tandem Blueberry” and “Tandem Almond,” colors that evoke natural, high-quality ingredients and a modern, sophisticated identity

A redesigned website: Highlighting Tandem Foods’ enhancing capabilities and offerings, providing customers with a seamless digital experience.

With eight manufacturing facilities nationwide, Tandem Foods combines enhanced capabilities, a diverse product portfolio, and expanded resources to empower customers to succeed in the better-for-you snack market.

“Tandem Foods reflects the powerful synergy of two companies with deep heritage, combining expertise and resources to deliver exceptional partnership to our valued customers,” says Gary Jacobs, chief commercial officer. With our national reach, expanded capacity, and a broader product portfolio, we are better equipped than ever to drive innovation and help our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

While the name is new, Tandem Foods carries forward the same trusted values, leadership, and expertise that have long defined TruFood and Bar Bakers, the brand says.

“This is more than a new name—it’s a testament to the future we’re building with our customers,” adds Buick. “Tandem Foods represents our commitment to delivering exceptional results through collaboration, innovation, and trust—now with greater resources and a unified focus.”

Legacy TruFood and Bar Bakers emails will remain active during the transition, ensuring seamless customer service.

