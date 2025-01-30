Clif Bar has announced its newest flavor, Cookies and Crème bar, plus its new platform, "Raise Your Bar," a movement celebrating determination, performance nutrition, and small victories that fuel personal journeys.

The new Cookies & Crème Clif Bar is formulated with organic, non-GMO rolled oats, and provides 11 g of plant protein per bar. It's currently available at major retailers and grocers, as well as directly on the CLIF site.

The “Raise Your Bar” multimedia campaign will come to life through motivational storytelling, consumer experiences, collaborations with athletes, and sports partnerships. It kicks off on Monday, February 3 with a series of digital ads placed across Meta, Google Display, YouTube and YouTube CTV, Amazon Prime Video, and Tradedesk—designed to build awareness and excitement ahead of Clif Bar's upcoming collaborations and innovation launches.

"This campaign is about helping to give people the energy that empowers them to do what they love and stay motivated to push past limitations. We are deepening our efforts to help fuel people to Raise Their Bar while demonstrating our dedication to doing the same— bringing innovations and activations that meet our consumers' needs and inspire them on their unique journeys," says Nicolas Henault, senior marketing director, Clif Bar at Mondelez. "For more than 30 years, Clif Bar Energy Bar has been a trusted source of energy, intentionally crafted with quality ingredients. Today, we remain strong in our commitment to serving our consumers with high-quality products that exceed expectations."

Related: Mondelēz International is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.