This Valentine’s Day, the makers of Hormel Pepperoni are bringing dinner to consumers. For the first time ever, the makers of Hormel Pepperoni are releasing limited edition Heart-to-Heart kits, an at-home Valentine’s Day pizza kit with every ingredient needed to celebrate, featuring limited-edition heart shaped pepperoni.

The Pepperoni Heart-to-Heart kits help share the love with a customized message for consumers' loved ones, along with the first-ever heart-shaped pepperoni from Hormel Pepperoni.

“Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to show our loved ones that we care, and what better way to do that than everyone’s favorite love language: pizza,” says Andrew McElroy, associate brand manager at Hormel Foods. “That’s why we created our limited-edition Heart-to Heart kits. Whether your loved one lives nearby or across the country, Hormel Pepperoni heart-shaped slices are sure to elevate any Valentine’s Day pizza night or seasonal charcuterie board.”

Consumers can submit their personalized message of love by visiting hormelheart-to-heart.com to enter for a chance to send a Heart-to-Heart kit to their loved one while supplies last. Kits will be released daily through February 11.

