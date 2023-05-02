California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pizza for one day this Mother’s Day, May 14, along with dining and gift card promotions to celebrate the special moms in our lives.

On Mother’s Day Sunday, guests can dine-in or takeout their favorite CPK pizzas on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge.

“Who said heart-shaped pizza was just for Valentine’s? We’re so excited to help our guests show their appreciation for the moms and motherly figures in their lives with a special meal,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. “We love treating our guests to delicious dining experiences and this holiday is no different. We’re honored to get to play a part in making this day memorable for all women filling the role of mom this year.

Visit cpk.com/mothersday for more information.