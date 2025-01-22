Hormel Foods has donated cash and products valued at more than $2 million to aid those affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, working closely with long-standing partners on the ground, including Convoy of Hope.

The company reports that to date, it has donated food products totaling more than 550,000 pounds, equivalent to more than 460,000 meals. The donation included ready-to-eat and shelf-stable products from brands such as Planters, Skippy, Justin’s, and Embasa. In addition, frozen and refrigerated products from its brands (like Jennie-O Oven Ready turkeys, Wholly avocado minis, and Columbus meats) were included. Additionally, the Hormel Foods Foodservice division has supported restaurant operators in their efforts to provide free meals to first responders and displaced community members.

The company adds that in line with its commitment to education and recognizing the wildfire's impact on local schools, the Hormel Foods Charitable Trust along with MegaMex Foods (headquartered in Orange, CA) jointly donated $50,000 to the LA Unified School District Education Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund. These dollars will go toward assisting students, faculty, and families affected by the disaster.

"We are devastated by the impact that ongoing wildfires have had across the greater L.A. area," says Katie Clark, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. "Ensuring that first responders, aid workers, and community members in need have access to food, protein, and nutrition is an ongoing priority for us. We partnered with Convoy of Hope and local restaurants to ensure the products we donated would be useful right away. We are dedicated to supporting relief efforts in both the short- and long-term as communities restock pantries and rebuild lives."

Related: PMMI gives $200,000 to aid California fire recovery