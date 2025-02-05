Fortress Technology has debuted an easy-clean conveyor range for the snack, bakery, and confectionery industries.

Sanitation procedures for food inspection machinery and equipment require regular disassembling of conveyor belts. This often leads to the loosening of belt tension and use-related wear and tear. The conveyor belt design used on Fortress Technology’s metal detectors, checkweighers and combination system can be disassembled for cleaning and hygiene without the use of tools. This decreases changeover time and increases OEE, the company says.

Rather than lots of small parts, each Fortress conveyor has three main parts: a deck with motor and drive roller, an end roller assembly, and the conveyor belt. Quick to remove and replace, tension, alignment, and tracking are instantly restored when the roller assembly is reinserted, Fortress says.

This no-tools concept reportedly increases production uptime, with the added benefit of eliminating the risk of losing a part or a screw that could possibly contaminate food product.

The company’s new Vector Sanitary Conveyor follows a similar concept but features angled framing and open construction to withstand washdown environments.

