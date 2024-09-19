Processing at 150 ppm, the Raptor Combination system by Fortress Technology provides food safety and weight compliance for packers and food processors. The Raptor provides live and historical batch statistics, offering insights into upstream efficiencies. Optional communication adapters allow for customized data collection.

Designed for continuous functionality, the metal detector, conveyor and reject device operate independently of the checkweigher status, which ensures uninterrupted operation and reliable performance.

However, since its inception, new features have been added, including communication software that allows users to extract meaningful data at frequency and in a format that works for their traceability requirements and product applications. In November 2024, at Pack Expo, Fortress will also reveal a Bulk Raptor Combi featuring metal detection and checkweighing designed for ingredient applications, with special reject options.

