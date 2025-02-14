Syntegon, a strategic partner for processing and packaging technology, has released the Kliklok ACC. The new machinery is designed to meet the customer requirements in reliable product packaging. As an efficient secondary packaging solution, the carton closer reportedly ensures high-quality results with minimal rejects, increases efficiency, and reduces operating costs. Developed in close collaboration with customers, it is tailored to meet all industry needs.

The Kliklok ACC delivers advanced features that provide operators with efficient and safe packaging processes. These include servo-driven carton alignment and integrated controls, as well as tool-free changeover and the ability to process both cardboard and corrugated board. Built to meet diverse customer requirements, the Kliklok ACC is suitable for various customer layouts with cover left and cover right carton entry and exit options.

Reliable processing at high speed

With outputs of up to 200 cartons per minute, the carton closer can process a wide range of carton sizes and formats. The closer’s safe and ergonomic design and easy access ensure efficient and reliable operation, even as production requirements change.

The Kliklok ACC can be used in a variety of food and non-food industries. With the positive turning section, cartons can be handled in all production environments, e.g. cold, wet, condensation etc. This feature offers flexibility, efficiency, and protection of larger items during packaging.

To achieve the highest process efficiency, the Advanced Carton Erector (ACE) and the Kliklok ACC in combination with one of the automatic loading solutions from Syntegon, can be integrated into a complete line solution. The machines seamlessly work together, creating synergies through a perfectly integrated line solution for topload cartoning, the brand says. All components offer a harmonized control system with an intuitive human-machine interface and Industry 4.0 capabilities.

To secure high operational efficiency and low maintenance cost, Syntegon offers comprehensive service agreements for the Kliklok ACC and full line solutions.

Experience the Kliklok ACC live at Syntegon's booth 1205 at PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta from March 10–12.

