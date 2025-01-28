PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is launching PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 this year, with the first edition of the event scheduled March 10‒12 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. According to PMMI, this new event is intended to showcase packaging and processing solutions and provide attendees with ways to build industry connections.

With more than 110,000 net square feet of exhibit space, the nearly sold-out show floor will feature hundreds of the latest manufacturing innovations to hit the market. With a slate of curated networking events, this premiere trade show has been designed to give visitors opportunities to connect with peers, experts, and leaders across the Southeast’s manufacturing and processing sectors.

PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 is the newest regional show under the PACK EXPO umbrella. Located in Atlanta, a manufacturing hub of the Southeast, this event is intended to meet the needs of professionals across more than 40 vertical markets. Whether discovering breakthrough technologies or engaging with thought leaders, attendees reportedly will be equipped to tackle challenges and shape the future.

Here are some highlights of PACK EXPO Southeast 2025:

Taste of Atlanta Opening reception: Monday, March 10, 4:00 pm‒5:30 pm

Sponsored by Domino North America and Multi-Conveyor LLC, this networking event will feature southern-inspired hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beverages, music by DJ Miami, and the chance to connect with fellow attendees in a relaxed atmosphere.

Young Professionals Networking reception: Monday, March 10, 7:00 pm‒10:00 pm

Emerging packaging professionals are invited to Wild Leap Atlanta for an evening of networking and learning. Meet emerging industry leaders, exchange ideas, and foster professional relationships in this dynamic setting. An RSVP is required.

PPWLN reception: Tuesday, March 11, 4:00 PM‒6:00 PM

Sponsored by Morrison Container Handling Solutions, the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) reception empowers women in the industry. Join influential leaders driving progress and innovation, and collaborate on advancing diversity and inclusion in packaging.

Vision 2030: Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11. 11:30 am–1:00 pm

Attendees are inited to explore the future of packaging and processing in these immersive forums designed to facilitate conversation and build business strategy. Industry experts will discuss emerging trends, sustainability, and technological advancements shaping the industry for the next decade.

Association Partner Pavilion reception: Tuesday, March 11, 3:00 pm‒4:30 pm

Visitors can connect with industry leaders from top packaging and processing associations and organizations on the show floor over light refreshments.

"PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 is a unique platform bringing together the packaging and processing industry," says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows at PMMI. "Our networking events, like the Taste of Atlanta and the PPWLN receptions, provide the perfect environment for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the future of packaging and processing. This show is an essential destination for those looking to advance their careers and drive industry progress."

PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 is designed to let attendees explore innovations, foster meaningful connections, and stay ahead in a competitive industry. It will feature more than 450 exhibitors occupying a nearly sold-out show floor, 7,000 attendees, and opportunities to network.

Early-bird registration of $30 is available through February 14. For more information on the show and events, visit

.

Related: