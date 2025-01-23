The Syntegon Group, a strategic partner to the global pharmaceutical and food industries, has appointed Eros Carletti as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He joined the company on January 6. Eros Carletti succeeds Dr. Peter Hackel, who left Syntegon on December 31, 2024, following two successful years as CFO.

Carletti reportedly brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in finance leadership to his new position. He held roles of increasing responsibility at General Electric for over 16 years. Since 2018, he served as CFO of DSM’s nutrition business and, most recently, as chief transformation officer of the newly formed dsm-firmenich Group. He holds a business degree from Bocconi University in Milan.

“We are very pleased to welcome such an experienced and highly motivated CFO,” says Torsten Türling, CEO of the Syntegon Group. “Eros is the ideal fit to support the acceleration of our growth strategy. His expertise will help us deepen financial analysis, simplify processes, and drive M&A and IT transformation—key elements for the next phase of the Syntegon journey.”

Regarding Dr. Peter Hackel, Syntegon's former CFO, Türling continues: "Peter Hackel played a pivotal role in advancing Syntegon’s finance function over the past two years. His contributions have been invaluable to our success. We thank him for his support and wish him all the best for the future."

