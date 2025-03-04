The 2025 Food Solutions Exchange & Conference, or FSX for short, will bring food producers together with equipment manufacturers and service providers. The conference, put on by the Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) and formerly titled FPSA Annual Conference, aims to expand its previous incarnation and create the industry’s most comprehensive gathering of food production innovators.

About the show

This year’s FSX conference will take place March 19–21 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix.

“FSX 2025 is the premier networking and knowledge-sharing event for the food industry. It brings together top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), service providers, and food producers to explore the latest trends, discover innovative solutions, and build valuable connections,” says Allison Wachter, VP of engagement and business development, FPSA. “With approximately 250 attendees from the industry's leading companies, FSX offers a unique opportunity to engage with key players, gain insider insights, and position your business for success in the dynamic food industry.”

The event will feature sessions designed to foster innovation and operational excellence, highlighting the latest industry trends and advancements in food production, she adds.

“With networking opportunities and curated learning experiences, FSX is an exceptional venue for industry experts to inspire, connect, and position their organizations for future success. At FSX, you’ll be stepping into the future of food industry networking and [you’ll] forge powerful connections, discover breakthrough solutions, and accelerate your business growth alongside the food and beverage industry's most influential decision-makers,” Wachter expands.

Themes and what’s new

“Advancing Performance in Food Production” is this year’s primary theme/tagline for the show, and in the newly created Hub, emerging technologies and innovations for OEM’s and food producers will be showcased. The Hub is a dynamic central meeting space designed to enable participant connections and foster interactive knowledge exchange.

Also new this year, FSX is broadening its focus by inviting food producers and industry service providers alongside OEMs, creating opportunities for cross-sector networking and collaboration.

“FSX 2025 represents not just a change in name but a change in focus, as we have crafted a program more suited to all participants of the food industry,” says Wachter. "By expanding our audience to food producers and service providers, FSX will reflect the dynamic evolution of food production and the collaborative spirit of our community. We hope to create a unique opportunity for stakeholders across the industry to interact, share insights, and address future challenges in food production."

Educational sessions and programming

2025 will feature two keynote speakers who have fundamentally reshaped their industries, Wachter comments. Opening the conference is Sam Bertram, CEO and co-founder of vertical farming innovator OnePointOne.

“Bertram is an entrepreneurial visionary who has combined his robotics expertise with his passion for human wellness to bring innovative solutions for the world's hunger challenges to life,” Wachter states. “Bertram and his brothers designed an innovative growing process that uses advanced robotics, computer vision, and AI to produce millions of pounds of food per year in a controlled environment that enables plants to grow without soil or sunlight and eliminates external factors that often inhibit growth. For his presentation, Sam will highlight AI’s essential role in transforming the food industry.”

FSX’s closing keynote speaker is Frank Yiannas, former FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, with more than three decades of food safety leadership experience.

“Yiannas has been a driving force in developing science-based and technology-enabled prevention principles and strengthening food safety standards across industries,” Wachter shares. “He has consistently advocated for consumer protection and advanced the field of food safety through his leadership roles, including serving as past president of the International Association of Food Protection.”

As for programming, attendees take part in three days of educational sessions and programming, focused on advancing performance in food production. This includes the FPSA Network and Council kickoff meetings, groups will meet to establish goals and objectives for 2025.

“Councils bring together executives and thought leaders to provide vertical-specific leadership, market intelligence, and education while fostering engagement with industry associations, creating customer connections, and offering guidance on advocacy priorities for regulatory and governmental initiatives,” explains Wachter. “Networks convene rising leaders who develop practical solutions for vertical-specific challenges while creating educational content and thought leadership initiatives, and actively work to integrate new FPSA members into the volunteer framework.”

New FPSA members interested in joining a network or council are encouraged to attend.

Other programming includes:

Silent Auction Reception & Live Auction Dinner: organized by FPSA Councils to benefit various causes and funds that impact communities within the food and beverage processing industry

organized by FPSA Councils to benefit various causes and funds that impact communities within the food and beverage processing industry Defeat Hunger Golf Classic: part of FPSA’s "Giving Back" campaign, proceeds will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Arizona; it takes place at Whirlwind Golf Club on the Devil’s Claw Course

part of FPSA’s "Giving Back" campaign, proceeds will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Arizona; it takes place at Whirlwind Golf Club on the Devil’s Claw Course Defeat Hunger Pack-It Event: sponsored by the FPSA's Women's Alliance Network, attendees will volunteer at nearby St. Mary’s Food Bank

Advice for first-time attendees

Wachter has a plethora of tips for first-timers at FSX:

Prepare to network: be ready to engage with a wide range of professionals

be ready to engage with a wide range of professionals Embrace the new format: expect opportunities to network across sectors

expect opportunities to network across sectors Explore the Hub: explore new trends, technologies, and connections

explore new trends, technologies, and connections Join the Network and Council kickoff meetings: take advantage of chances to collaborate and shape the future of the food industry

take advantage of chances to collaborate and shape the future of the food industry Learn from experts: make contacts and position yourself as a valuable player in the industry

make contacts and position yourself as a valuable player in the industry Take part in the auction event: contribute to the betterment of the industry in an entertaining setting

"FSX 2025 represents a bold evolution in how our industry connects and collaborates," notes Wachter. "By bringing together food producers, OEMs, and service providers in one venue, we're creating unprecedented opportunities for partnership and innovation in an intimate setting. This isn't just another tradeshow or conference—it's a catalyst for the future of food production."