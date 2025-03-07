Porta, the award-winning premium frozen pizza brand known for its authentic-Roman style pizzas, are now available in the frozen aisle at Harris Teeter for $11.99. Crafted in Italy with 100% Italian flour, vine-ripened tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil, each pizza is hand-tossed for a light, airy texture with a crispy finish.

Customers can enjoy a gourmet-quality pizza experience baked at home in just minutes. The pizza flavors include:

Pepperoni Pizza: A classic featuring zesty Italian pomodoro sauce, creamy mozzarella, and smoky, savory pepperoni.

A classic featuring zesty Italian pomodoro sauce, creamy mozzarella, and smoky, savory pepperoni. Margherita Pizza: Rich Italian pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, fior di latte, and fragrant basil.

Rich Italian pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, fior di latte, and fragrant basil. Sausage & Caramelized Onion Pizza: A bold pairing of savory Italian sausage, sweet caramelized onions, smoked scamorza, and fresh mozzarella, all layered over a rich pomodoro sauce.

Related: DiGiorno debuts ranch-inspired pizza