Nestlé USA's DiGiorno and Hidden Valley are teaming up with two "ranchified" pizza creations that bring the flavor duo to life.

The brands are introducing the limited-edition DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza and the reimagined classic DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza:

The DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni features a spicy buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce topped with zesty pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, and a sprinkle of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning on a crisp thin crust.

A new twist on a favorite: the DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza is loaded with grilled white meat chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and creamy ranch sauce, all nestled on a bacon and cheese stuffed crust topped with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.

"DiGiorno knows there is fan frenzy and a deep passion for the beloved combination of pizza and ranch," says Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. "With ranch being a top condiment choice to dip pizza in, we wanted to imagine new ways for fans to enjoy this pairing that was exclusive to the freezer aisle. DiGiorno is thrilled to unveil two ranchified pizzas in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch that will continue to wow consumers' tastebuds."

DiGiorno is doubling down with a merch line that lets consumers wear their obsession on their sleeves—literally. The limited-edition DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch Obsession Collection includes cozy crewneck sweatshirts, athletic crew socks, tote bags, and lapel pins that celebrate the ultimate pizza and ranch pairing. Each piece is designed with the flavor-obsessed in mind, combining playful designs with fan-inspired flair.

Available only as an exclusive online giveaway, patrons can click here at noon ET on March 14, Pi Day, for the opportunity to get complimentary merchandise items from the Obsession Collection on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

"This collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create a pizza experience like no other," says CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "With DiGiorno, we've partnered on pizzas that not only taste amazing but also celebrate the love of pizza and Hidden Valley Ranch in every bite."

Starting this March, the DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza will be available exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores for an MSRP of $6.99, while the revamped DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available nationwide in April for an MSRP of $9.49. Prices may vary by retailer.

