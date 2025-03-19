Zucker's Bagels introduces par baked frozen bagels

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish have announced its first retail product today: Par Baked Frozen Bagels. The New York City bagel artisans are bringing their bagels to homes in a new ready-to-bake experience, with consumers finishing the partially baked bagels at home. Zucker's Plain, Sesame, and Everything bagels launch this month at online retailers Fresh Direct and Goldbelly, and tri-state retailers Butterfield Market, Westside Market, select ShopRite NJ stores, and more.

Zucker's old-school baking process begins with the shop's bagel recipe, first launched in NYC almost twenty years ago. Using unbromated, unbleached flours, NYC water, and a hint of pure malt syrup, its bagel bakers kettle boil, seed, and partially bake bagels in their rotating ovens, starting on burlap-covered boards and then flipping onto stone slabs. The bagels are then frozen to lock in their freshness. At home, consumers become the baker with minimal fuss: first they refresh the frozen bagels with water, and then finish baking in an oven or air fryer for 9-14 minutes.

The result: a golden brown bagel on the outside with a dense, chewy inside that you can enjoy warm out of the oven, or even the next day. Spread your favorite schmear and create a sandwich worthy of a real NYC bagel - and bring the authenticity and quality that Zucker's is known for to your home kitchen.

"You no longer need to be in New York City to have the best bagel experience," says founder Matt Pomerantz, a lifelong New Yorker who's been in the bagel business for more than 30 years. "Our par baked bagels are not your average frozen bagel; with the finest natural ingredients and traditional process, I'm proud of the bagel craftsmanship we established when we opened our first shop in Tribeca in 2007, and thrilled to share our baking traditions."

The team is excited to welcome Marc Forgione, founder of Respect Hospitality and chef/owner of Forgione and Peasant, as a partner and ambassador. As a longtime Zucker's bagel lover and neighbor, Forgione will introduce a collab sandwich on the menu at Zucker's seven shops this spring.

"Nothing beats a fresh New York City bagel, and a warm and delicious Zucker's bagel right out of the oven is a must-have experience," says Forgione. "Par baking doesn't have to be a chef's secret any longer, and I'm excited to bring this ultimate convenience to bagel lovers near and far."

Zucker's Par Baked Bagels are sold by the four-pack in Plain, Sesame and Everything, and consumers can visit zuckersbagels.com to find their store locator. The bagels ship nationwide by the dozen and in a classic brunch package on Goldbelly. A portion of sales will benefit The Bowery Mission, with the goal of ending hunger in NYC.

