PepsiCo Foods' Simply brand expands

Rolling out nationwide this month, PepsiCo's Simply brand is adding new snacks to its roster. The snacks do not contain any artificial flavors or colors.

The new additions to the line include:

Zesty Cool Ranch Doritos : Made with whole grains, a dash of buttermilk, and fresh herbs, Zesty Cool Ranch flavor brings consumers the classic boldness of Doritos with a Simply twist.

Made with whole grains, a dash of buttermilk, and fresh herbs, Zesty Cool Ranch flavor brings consumers the classic boldness of Doritos with a Simply twist. Tostitos Sea Salt : Cooked with avocado oil and created with dipping in mind.

: Cooked with avocado oil and created with dipping in mind. Ruffles Hot and Spicy: Starting with the classic flavor of U.S. grown potatoes, Ruffles Hot and Spicy blends red pepper and spices to deliver a savory, smoky crunch.

Starting with the classic flavor of U.S. grown potatoes, Ruffles Hot and Spicy blends red pepper and spices to deliver a savory, smoky crunch. White Cheddar Nacho Doritos: The taste of white cheddar meets eight whole grains per serving.

Simply’s newest flavors are now available on shelves nationwide and on snacks.com.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.