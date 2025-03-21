IBIE 2025 countdown: less than six months until Vegas

Baking is an industry that puts the “busy” in business. On top of wrangling with day-to-day production, workforce issues, sanitation, maintenance, and dozens of other items on a to-do list, it can be hard to find the time and budget to lay out for travel to a trade event.

The upcoming International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) is one that merits serious consideration. The expo welcomes baking leaders, foodservice professionals, suppliers, academics, and even celebrity chefs from all over the globe. It is such a big show it takes up much of the mammoth Las Vegas Convention Center. What’s more, it only happens once every three years, so those who don’t sign up for 2025 will have to wait quite a while to get to the next time.

Scheduled Sept. 13‒17, IBIE 2025, the exposition contains presentations, exhibits, awards programs, and other content that will stretch out over hundreds of thousands of square feet. It is a lot of ground to cover, but the business-building knowledge, technological information, skillful demonstrations, and other programming make the miles attendees put on their shoes every day worth the effort.

Technology and innovations

The latest equipment and solutions are on display at the Baking Expo, enabling attendees to get up close and personal with gear before they decide to make a purchase. Hands-on demos putting the tech into action give visitors the chance to see the latest baking equipment, ingredients, packaging machinery, and other solutions firsthand. The exhibit area stretches out over the equivalent of 10 acres.

International connections

IBIE brings more than 850 manufacturers and suppliers from all over the world into one place. Attendees can check out production equipment, the latest ingredients, refrigeration solutions, sanitation methods, logistics, and more. Through conversations with such suppliers as well as networking opportunities, attendees are empowered to make informed decisions about what resources their operations need.

Educational opportunities

IBIE’s innovative IBIEducate program focuses on key areas of challenge and opportunities of interest to baking professionals. The programming is broken into specialized tracks, so attendees can make the most of their time at the show and center their agenda on information and training relevant to their own individual businesses.

Networking features

Baking is an industry in which connecting with colleagues and partners is essential to success. At IBIE, the agenda contains myriad opportunities for attendees can have productive conversations with both current peers and forge new connections to help grow their business, as well as their list of contacts.

Recognition and awards

Being saluted for a job well done can not only make a baking pro’s day, it also can help boost their career and business. IBIE is home to a number of prestigious programs that recognize achievements. One is the Best in BAKING awards—presented in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery—honors achievements in areas like sustainability, automation, workforce development, and more. Another is the World Bread Awards, which showcases and celebrates the skills of artisan bakers.

Register for IBIE 2025 or learn more here.