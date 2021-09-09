Industry excitement remains high, with the largest registration week to date for the long-awaited return of live, in person technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27–29, 2021, Las Vegas Convention Center). Visit the show website for up-to-date stats on the first packaging and processing show in 18 months.

Show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will reunite the packaging and processing community with over 1,500 exhibitors, world-class education and countless networking opportunities spread across four expansive halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We can’t wait to welcome the industry back to the PACK EXPO show floor,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “With nearly 2,500 new registrations coming in last week alone, the industry is looking forward to seeing brand new show features, engaging in-person and exploring new technologies never seen before. It is sure to be a meaningful event not to be missed.”

The popular Processing Zone, located in the North Hall, returns this year featuring solutions to increase efficiency, achieve total system integration and help ensure safety. It is complemented by the new Processing Innovation Stage, focusing specifically on the latest breakthroughs in processing.

The PACK to the Future exhibit debuts in 2021, which celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on the future. The curated exhibit includes nearly 30 pieces of historical equipment, materials and photographs spanning 250 years. It will also feature, robotics teams from Las Vegas area high schools showcasing their robots in the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, sponsored by Rockwell Automation. The accompanying PACK to the Future Stage will offer free, thought-provoking sessions on groundbreaking advancements by industry experts in pharmaceutical and cannabis packaging, wireless factory automation, sustainable alternatives, smart packaging, artificial intelligence, and more.

Education will be front and center at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021, with free 30-minute exhibitor-hosted seminars on breakthroughs and best practices at The Innovation Stages running every day on the show floor. The Forum will offer free, 45-minute learning sessions on the latest industry trends, including small group discussions and Q&As with leading organizations like the OpX Leadership Network, CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, The Organization for Automation and Control (OMAC), and PMMI Business Intelligence.

Another returning favorite, the Technology Excellence Awards, allows attendees to recognize and vote on innovative exhibitor technology never displayed at a PACK EXPO event. Winners will be announced at the show on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Additional packaging award winners from the past year-plus will reside at The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock, and located within The Containers and Materials Pavilion.

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast: The New World of Work on Tuesday, Sept. 28, will feature Tracey Noonan, co-founder and CEO of Wicked Good Cupcakes, as keynote speaker, followed by a panel discussion on how to thrive in this fast-changing world, with Yolanda Malone, vice president of global RD Foods at PepsiCo, and AJ Jorgenson, vice president of strategic engagement at The Manufacturing Institute. The breakfast is sponsored by Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Plexpack, Septimatech Group Inc. and SMC.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO also boasts a large number of Notable Pavilions.

The PACKage Printing Pavilion (North Hall) focuses on the advantages of digital printing.

The Containers and Materials Pavilion (North Hall) highlights the latest innovations in paperboard, glass, metal, and plastic, flexible and resealable packaging, as well as containers and materials.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) (South Upper Hall), will showcase sustainable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs and gain chain efficiency.

The Confectionery Pavilion, sponsored by National Confectioners Association (NCA) (South Upper Hall), is the one-stop-shop for the latest trends and technologies relating to aeration, batch refining, shaping, cluster production and more.

The Workforce Development Pavilion (North Hall) is the place for resources to strengthen and grow the existing workforce.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO also gets students excited about careers in packaging and processing. The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, brings teams from colleges and universities to complete tasks at the booths of participating exhibitors.

To keep track of all the new additions as well as old favorites, attendees can use My Show Planner to search exhibitors, schedule appointments in advance, add education sessions and plan routes around the show floor. The show’s mobile app, sponsored by ProMach, syncs with your My Show Planner and is the perfect on-the-go solution to search exhibitors, products, and educational sessions, create and save a personal agenda and navigate from booth to booth using the interactive map. Search “PACK EXPO” in the App Store or Google Play, or visit packexpolasvegas.com/app.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Sept. 10 and then increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO are implementing the PACK Ready health and safety plan following the current local regulations and will continue to update exhibitors and attendees as things develop. Visit packexpolasvegas.com/packready for the most up-to-date information.











