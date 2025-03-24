B-Sides introduces upcycled crunch puffs

B-Sides Crunch Puffs are now officially live on Amazon, the brand says. Made with upcycled oats rescued from the oat milk production process, the puffs help fight food waste at scale.

Each bag is packed with 10 g of plant-based protein and is gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free from the top 9 allergens. Available in three flavors—Cheddar, Ranch, and Jalapeño.

The idea for B-Sides was born in 2014 when founder Yousuf Ahmed attended Dan Barber's WASTED pop-up dinner, which featured dishes exclusively made from food waste. One standout dish—spent grain bread made from leftover brewing grains—left a lasting impression on Ahmed, prompting him to wonder why this kind of circular food system wasn’t more common.

After years of waiting for change, Ahmed took matters into his own hands. Leaving his position at Goldman Sachs, he launched his own upcycled snack brand, tackling one of the biggest sources of overlooked waste: the leftover oats discarded during oat milk production. Bootstrapping the venture, he immersed himself in the upcycling industry, identifying both its challenges and opportunities. Through extensive research and development, B-Sides was born.

Related: Givaudan, Dole upcycle bananas into food ingredient