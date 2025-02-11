Givaudan has announced an agreement to distribute a unique upcycled Green Banana Powder ingredient produced by Dole Specialty Ingredients (DSI), a business unit under Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. The new ingredient will expand Givaudan’s existing Sense Texture range of clean-label emulsification and texturizer solutions.

Texture is one of the keys to creating a complete and enjoyable multisensorial food experience, the companies say. Green Banana Powder reportedly delivers natural texture and viscosity along with water and oil holding capacities comparable to modified starches. The ingredient can serve as an effective replacement for gum, pectin, and modified starches in applications like soups and sauces. It can also increase the softness of baked goods and enhance the mouthfeel of extruded snacks, says the companies. Packed with fruit content, Green Banana Powder adds fiber and nutritional appeal to products.

"Texture isn’t just a sensation, it's an essential element that shapes how we experience food—from the creaminess of a sauce to the crispness of a snack. With our Sense Texture solutions, we're not only delivering clean-label alternatives but also elevating the eating experience with natural, upcycled ingredients like Green Banana Powder. This collaboration with Dole allows us to offer high performing products that also contribute to a more sustainable food system," says Sylvain Jouet, global product manager sense texture, taste, and wellbeing.

Each year, an estimated 30-40% of bananas worldwide are wasted because they don’t meet quality standards. Consumer research has shown that 81% of global consumers say it’s important to avoid food waste, and 51% of consumers who find upcycled ingredients appealing would like to see an upcycled certificate on food products. Made exclusively from upcycled green bananas, Green Banana Powder offers an innovative way to address food waste concerns. The new agreement positions Givaudan as the partner of choice for food developers seeking upcycled, clean-label alternatives to synthetic texturizers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wei Tze Ooi, managing director, Dole Specialty Ingredients (DSI) says, “By transforming unripe bananas into Green Banana Powder, we not only help reduce food waste but also create an ingredient that can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of food applications. This allows us to drive more sustainable supply chains while offering consumers the healthier choices they’re looking for.”

Givaudan will be the exclusive commercial collaborator for Dole Green Banana Powder in key market countries in Europe and the Americas, while the ingredient can be used in Givaudan solutions around the world.

