Ghirardelli introduces gluten-free brownie mix

The brand's double chocolate recipe uses brown rice flour instead of wheat flour.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Ghirardelli

March 27, 2025

Lindt & Sprungli's Ghirardelli brand has launched its new Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix. Now, gluten-free consumers can indulge in the same Ghirardelli brownie experience; 30% of consumers who currently follow a gluten-free diet or have followed one in the past.

"This highly anticipated offering allows everyone to enjoy the rich chocolate goodness of Ghirardelli's beloved Double Chocolate Brownie," says David Dulyx, vice president of licensing and professional products division (PPD) for Ghirardelli. "We're delighted to bring the same cherished craftsmanship and decadent indulgence into the kitchens of all home bakers, regardless of dietary needs."

The new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix combines semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate chips, plus a blend of cocoa powders and a hint of vanilla to create the signature Ghirardelli flavor profile. An 18-oz brownie pouch mixed with butter, water, oil, and an egg yields an 8x8-inch pan of gluten-free brownies. Instead of wheat flour, the gluten-free recipe uses brown rice flour.

Ghirardelli's Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix starts at $5.99 and is available at Walmart, Kroger, and other participating grocery retailers nationwide.

Lindt & Sprungli AG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.

KEYWORDS: Ghirardelli gluten-free baking mixes Lindt & Sprungli

