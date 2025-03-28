NRA Show reveals FABI Awards recipients

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show has announced the 39 recipients of the 2025 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, celebrating products redefining menus, driving consumer demand, and helping restaurant operators enhance profitability. This year’s standout products—10 of which earned the prestigious designation of FABI Favorites—reflect growing trends in globally inspired flavors, clean-label ingredients, innovative plant-based alternatives, and convenience-driven solutions that simplify kitchen operations. Attendees can experience these acclaimed products firsthand during the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17–20, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“The FABI Awards put the spotlight on products shaping today’s menus and consumer experiences,” says Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice. “This year’s selections demonstrate how suppliers are creatively responding to key operator needs—menu versatility, sustainable sourcing, and products that resonate with consumers. Attendees can count on the Show as their source for discovering standout solutions and uncovering the products and trends they’ll bring back to their businesses.”

The FABI Awards help foodservice operators discover impactful food and beverage products selected by an independent panel of judges. These experts—representing renowned brands such as Wendy’s, Aramark, and Buffalo Wild Wings—evaluate submissions based on taste, operational impact, profitability potential, consumer appeal, and the ability to address real-world challenges for operators.

“One of my favorite things about working in the culinary space is the constant evolution of our industry,” states Becky Davis, director of culinary inovation at The Wendy’s Company and 2025 FABI judge. “My time as a judge for the 2025 FABI Awards has only solidified my belief that working with quality food and beverage products is the key to enhancing the guest experience and overall restaurant efficiency. The 2025 awardees push the boundaries and improve on traditional flavors, taking familiar favorites to new levels and I think that foodie fans are going to agree.”

The FABI Favorites, introduced in 2023, highlight those products judged to have the most significant impact on industry-wide trends and consumer expectations. These elite selections, prominently featuring innovative uses of global ingredients, clean-label standards, and creative plant-based alternatives, will be showcased in dedicated tastings and demonstrations throughout the Show.

“In an industry spoiled for choice, to thrive and survive, brands need a shining light to stand out in the crowd. It’s that simple, winning a FABI award for our game-changing foodservice innovation is that industry-leading spotlight!” exclaims Miranda Reid, SHOTT Beverages CMO and a 2025 FABI Favorite.

The 2025 FABI Awardees in the snack, bakery, and confection space are:

FABI Favorites

Plant-based Jalapeno and Cheese Stuffed Chicken Meatballs

No Meat Factory

Plant-based and clean-label version of a Jalapeno and cheese-filled chicken ball. With flavorful stuffing and crispy shell, this product was developed for ease of use at restaurants, as it's ready to cook and requires minimal preparation.



FABI Awardees

Golden Tiger Kimchi Chicken Potstickers

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Golden Tiger Kimchi Chicken Potstickers combine savory chicken, cabbage, kimchi, and green onion in a bold red chili wrapper. Their vibrant color and bold flavor make them a standout menu item that keeps guests coming back for more and will differentiate your operation from the competition, the brand says.

Posada Birria Cruncheros

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Posada Birria Cruncheros are filled with shredded beef seasoned with cumin, cinnamon, clove, bay leaf, and other spices, dipped in a savory batter that delivers on a crispy and crunchy bite alongside the flavorful spices of the filling—for a new take on the classic dish from Jalisco, Mexico.

Posada Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate Cruncheros

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Mexican-Style Hot Chocolate Cruncheros combine the comforting flavors of traditional Mexican hot chocolate with a crunchy exterior and a subtly spicy, yet sweet filling for a delightful contrast of textures. It's an innovative snack that offers a blend of Mexican-style spices and rich cocoa powder for an unmatched culinary delight.

Sushi Spring Roll (California Style)

Amoy Asian Foods North America

The Amoy Sushi Spring Roll (California Style) is hand assembled in a crispy spring roll and seaweed wrapper, this California style sushi roll has a unique appearance and texture, the brand says. Filled with traditional imitation crab, avocado, carrot and seasoned rice. Consumers can deep fry from frozen and serve in minutes.

bibigo Steamed Dumplings

CJ Schwan's Company

bibigo Chicken and Vegetable steamed dumplings are now available in a convenient foodservice format, and can be steamed or pan-fried.

MINH 3.0 oz Breakfast Egg Roll

CJ Schwan's Company

MINH Breakfast Egg Rolls feature a filling of bacon, eggs, cheese, and potatoes, offering a grab-and-go solution that gives operators a new way to perk up their breakfast offerings.





S'Mores Cheesecake

Eli's Cheesecake Co.

Smoky chocolate ganache, hand-toasted housemade marshmallow topping, and a crunchy graham streusel border crown a graham cracker-infused cheesecake loaded with bittersweet chocolate chunks, baked on a salted graham crust.

Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites - Spanakopita

Grecian Delight Kronos

Grecian Delight | Kronos Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites are a plant-based innovation blending chickpeas, spinach, feta cheese, and seasonings into pre-fried fritters. They require no fryer and can be prepared using various oven equipment. Ideal for salads, appetizers, sandwiches, or entrées.

Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites - Zucchini

Grecian Delight Kronos

Grecian Delight | Kronos Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites are a plant-based innovation blending zucchini, chickpeas, vegetables, and seasonings into pre-fried fritters. They require no fryer and can be prepared using various oven equipment. Ideal for salads, appetizers, sandwiches, or entrées.





Seaweed-ish Kelp Meatballs

North Coast Seafoods

Seaweed-ish Meatballs are made with kelp, a renewable, zero-input, superfood sea vegetable that fights climate change while purifying the ocean. Free of all major allergens and gluten, this umami-packed innovation delights every dietary preference while telling a sustainability story.

Exotic Mousse

Overseas Food Trading

The Exotic Mousse is a gluten-free, vegan, plant-based dessert made with premium ingredients like passion fruit purée and coconut milk, and certified by B Corp.





Awardees and Favorites will be prominently featured across the Show floor, highlighted through tastings and specialized programming designed to showcase these standout food and beverage products. Attendees will have exclusive opportunities to sample award-winning products at these featured events within the Culinary Experience’s Connections space, located in McCormick Place’s Lakeside building:

For more details on the FABI Awards and to register for the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.

