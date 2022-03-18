The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show has announced the 2022 recipients of the Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, which recognize companies for developing extraordinary food and beverage products that are leading the way in new tastes, flavor profiles, creativity, and their potential to boost sales. Each award recipient and their product will be highlighted throughout the exhibit halls at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Restaurant, taking place May 21–24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“FABI Awardees never disappoint when it comes to creativity, inventiveness, and of course—taste!” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “No matter your role in foodservice, you can find inspiration in these products. Whether it be optimizing your menu with more plant-based options, exploring flavors from other countries or seeing how classic brands are reimagining flavors, these products answer the question “what’s next for foodservice?’ We can’t wait to have our community back together in two short months to taste these revolutionary new products in person!”

Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. The award recipients are selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

The 2022 FABI Award recipients in the snack and bakery sector are :

Angel's Artisan Pocket Bread

Angel Bakeries, USA LLC

Angel’s Artisan Pocket Bread features a soft and fluffy texture, well-developed cell structure, and no-leak pocket. Developed and formulated with the foodservice operator in mind, this pita bread can be “refreshed” and served to customers in 5 minutes or less. It is also all-natural and contains only six kitchen cabinet ingredients.

Beyond Pepperoni

Beyond Meat

Beyond Pepperoni tastes like the classic pizza topping you know and love but is made from simple, plant-based ingredients. With perfectly crisped edges and a mouthwatering savory flavor, Beyond Pepperoni is crafted to perfection with the added benefits of plant-based ingredients including no GMOs, no soy and no gluten!

Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants

Impossible Foods

Impossible Meatballs are one of the newest products from Impossible Foods, made with a custom mix of the award-winning Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage Made From Plants, and a savory homestyle seasoning blend. They’re delicious, nutritious, sustainable, and work perfectly in every classic meatball recipe—from spaghetti to meatball subs.





Cremino Individual Dessert

Taste It Presents

Taste It Presents’ Cremino Italian Dessert is an elegant, individual dessert with three classic layers: Italian gianduja mousse (hazelnut & chocolate combo), light, milk chocolate mousse and a sublime dark chocolate sauce. Mousse layers sit on top of a crunchy, wafer-thin biscuit and have surprising bits of hazelnuts inside. MADE IN ITALY.

Mascarpone Semifreddo Bar Cake

Taste It Presents

Taste It Presents’ Mascarpone Semifreddo Bar Cake is made with authentic, Italian mascarpone, smooth Bavarian cream and a tender sponge cake base. Rich, dark chocolate sauce oozes from the center. Topped with crunchy, crumbled amaretto macaroons and swirls of dark chocolate. MADE IN ITALY.

TiNDLE

TiNDLE

Created by food startup Next Gen Foods, TiNDLE is a delicious chicken made from plants which offers the aroma, taste, and texture of chicken! Crafted with chefs in mind, TiNDLE is versatile and easy-to-work-with in a range of cuisines – plus is a good source of protein and fiber. It is also free from antibiotics, hormones, cholesterol, GMO ingredients.





Hillshire Farm All Natural Fully Cooked Pork Chorizo Crumbles

Tyson Foods Inc

Hillshire Farm All Natural Fully Cooked Pork Chorizo Crumbles are minimally processed, have no artificial ingredients and deliver authentic flavor, appearance, texture, and superior quality.

Tyson Chicken n' Waffle Sandwiches

Tyson Foods Inc

Tyson Chicken n’ Waffle Sandwiches feature a homestyle or spicy breaded chicken breast nestled between two, sweet, sugar-topped Belgian-style waffles. Each sandwich is individually butcher-wrapped for heating in the microwave and holding in warmers for up to 4 hours.





View the full list of winners here.

The 2022 Show will provide several opportunities for attendees to learn more about the FABI Award recipients, including many from 2020 and 2021, during onsite tasting sessions. The Show will hold a session titled “Breaking New Ground in Food and Beverage,” taking place Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Here, FABI judges will discuss how food and beverage innovations are leading to major shifts within the industry. FABI Award recipients will also be featured on The Show To Go, a cost-free digital marketplace where the industry can connect directly with the suppliers to learn more about each of these innovative flavors.

The National Restaurant Association Show is the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry. It brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.