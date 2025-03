Aldi announces April bakery, snack, and candy Finds

Aldi has released its roster of Finds for April 2025. The lineup of limited-time items includes a wide range of foods, beverages, household goods, and other products.

The baked goods, snack items, and candies listed among the upcoming April Finds releases are:

Appetitos Gluten Free Potstickers

Bake Shop Angel Food Cake

Bake Shop Blueberry and Cherry Danish

Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

Bake Shop Crème Cake Sampler

Bake Shop Spring Blondie Mix

Bake Shop Spring Pancake Mix

Benton’s Easter Cookies

Casa Mamita Churro Bites

Casa Mamita Layered Tostada

Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas

Casa Mamita Mini Tacos

Clancy’s Carrot Cake Kettle Corn

Clancy’s Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn

Earth Grown Thai Basil Organic Vegan Dumplings

Earth Grown Tofu Organic Vegan Dumplings

Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets

Live G Free Egg Rolls

Live G Free Gluten Free Pizza Dough

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 12” Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Roasted Vegetable With Balsamic Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Spinach Feta Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin & Crispy Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza

Moser Roth Cinco de Mayo Truffles

Moser Roth Mother’s Day Truffle Box

Southern Grove Easter Trail Mixes

Specially Selected Hummus Crisps

Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake

Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box

