Aldi announces April bakery, snack, and candy Finds

The retailer is rolling out seasonal and LTO items throughout the spring month.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Aldi

March 28, 2025

Aldi has released its roster of Finds for April 2025. The lineup of limited-time items includes a wide range of foods, beverages, household goods, and other products.

The baked goods, snack items, and candies listed among the upcoming April Finds releases are:

  • Appetitos Gluten Free Potstickers
  • Bake Shop Angel Food Cake
  • Bake Shop Blueberry and Cherry Danish
  • Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
  • Bake Shop Crème Cake Sampler
  • Bake Shop Spring Blondie Mix
  • Bake Shop Spring Pancake Mix
  • Benton’s Easter Cookies
  • Casa Mamita Churro Bites
  • Casa Mamita Layered Tostada
  • Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
  • Casa Mamita Mini Tacos
  • Clancy’s Carrot Cake Kettle Corn
  • Clancy’s Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn
  • Earth Grown Thai Basil Organic Vegan Dumplings
  • Earth Grown Tofu Organic Vegan Dumplings
  • Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets
  • Live G Free Egg Rolls
  • Live G Free Gluten Free Pizza Dough
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 12” Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Roasted Vegetable With Balsamic Pizza
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Spinach Feta Pizza
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin & Crispy Pizza
  • Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza
  • Moser Roth Cinco de Mayo Truffles
  • Moser Roth Mother’s Day Truffle Box
  • Southern Grove Easter Trail Mixes
  • Specially Selected Hummus Crisps
  • Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake
  • Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box

