Aldi announces April bakery, snack, and candy Finds
The retailer is rolling out seasonal and LTO items throughout the spring month.
Aldi has released its roster of Finds for April 2025. The lineup of limited-time items includes a wide range of foods, beverages, household goods, and other products.
The baked goods, snack items, and candies listed among the upcoming April Finds releases are:
- Appetitos Gluten Free Potstickers
- Bake Shop Angel Food Cake
- Bake Shop Blueberry and Cherry Danish
- Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
- Bake Shop Crème Cake Sampler
- Bake Shop Spring Blondie Mix
- Bake Shop Spring Pancake Mix
- Benton’s Easter Cookies
- Casa Mamita Churro Bites
- Casa Mamita Layered Tostada
- Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
- Casa Mamita Mini Tacos
- Clancy’s Carrot Cake Kettle Corn
- Clancy’s Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn
- Earth Grown Thai Basil Organic Vegan Dumplings
- Earth Grown Tofu Organic Vegan Dumplings
- Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets
- Live G Free Egg Rolls
- Live G Free Gluten Free Pizza Dough
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 12” Macaroni & Cheese Deli Pizza
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Roasted Vegetable With Balsamic Pizza
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Spinach Feta Pizza
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin & Crispy Pizza
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza
- Moser Roth Cinco de Mayo Truffles
- Moser Roth Mother’s Day Truffle Box
- Southern Grove Easter Trail Mixes
- Specially Selected Hummus Crisps
- Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake
- Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box
Related: Aldi launches confectionery lineup for March 2025
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!