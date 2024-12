Discount retailer Aldi has announced its Finds for the month of January 2025. The list of limited-time, seasonal and limited-time products includes snacks, baked goods, confectionery items, household gear, pet care products, and more.

The bakery and snack Finds for January include:

Savoritz Sea Salt Cassava and Chickpea Crackers

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Sprouted Grain Flatbread

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pizzas (Greek Style or Mushroom)

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Breakfast Pizzas

Kirkwood Heart Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Clancy’s Pretzel Slims (Garlic Parmesan or Honey Mustard and Onion)

Clancy’s Potato Chips (Loaded Bacon or Spicy Dill Pickle)

Appetitos Crab Rangoon Cream Cheese Wontons

Fusia Asian Inspirations Spring Rolls (Shrimp or Veggie)

Fusia Asian Inspirations Mini Wontons (Chicken or Pork)

Fusia Asian Inspirations Mandu Dumplings (Beef or Chicken)

Fusia Asian Inspirations Crunchy Rice Rolls

Fremont Fish Market Bites (Shrimp Queso or Bacon Scallop)

Kirkwood Panko Chicken Nuggets

Fremont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp

Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds

Season’s Choice Beer Battered Onion Rings

Appetitos Pretzel Bites (Cheddar or Pepper Jack)

Southern Grove Cashew Clusters

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza

