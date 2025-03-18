PACK EXPO International 2024 achieves notable waste diversion

Today, Dow announced the final results from a collaborative effort at PACK EXPO International 2024 – North America’s premier packaging and processing event, and it concluded that sustainability initiatives were a resounding success. Combined efforts diverted 284.88 tons of waste from landfills, achieving a 51% diversion rate. Related initiatives also conserved nearly two million gallons of water and over one million kWh of electricity—equivalent to the annual water usage of roughly 15-20 average American households and the electricity usage of roughly 100—among other environmental savings.

The partnership between Dow, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI, which hosts the event), event venue McCormick Place, and waste management provider Independent Recycling Services achieved notable strides in waste diversion and resource conservation on site. PACK EXPO International, which aimed to improve circularity measures at the event, demonstrated both the industry’s innovation in circularity and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. It also showed that collaboration at every level of planning and execution, in concert with key partners, is instrumental to moving toward the gold standard of fully circular events.

Partners developed and implemented a deliberate and comprehensive strategy to minimize the event’s environmental footprint and promote circularity. Serving as PACK EXPO International’s official Sustainability Partner, Dow worked jointly with companies on the integration of sustainable practices throughout, reflecting the company’s core belief that sustainability is interwoven into the fabric of its operations.

“At Dow, we believe that collaboration is essential for driving meaningful change,” says Izabel Assis, North America commercial vice president, packaging and specialty plastics at Dow. “For the second consecutive year, PACK EXPO International has showcased the power of partnership in advancing circularity within the packaging industry. By working together, we can make significant progress toward our shared sustainability goals. It’s inspiring to see the industry adopt these practices and strive for a circular economy, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going.”

“New partnerships, bolstered by emerging technologies, are transforming how we approach event recycling for the better,” says Cullyn Doerfler, sustainability coordinator at Independent Recycling Services. “The teamwork to improve circularity and sustainability was impressive on its own, and the results highlight just how impactful a unified effort can be. Over the past 47 years, Independent Recycling Services has become one of the leading waste collection and disposal companies in Chicago, and partnerships like this one help us maintain the collaborative and innovative spirit that built our company.”

Beyond traditional recycling efforts, PACK EXPO International 2024 incorporated several innovative sustainability initiatives on site. These included:

Renewable energy: McCormick Place’s commitment to purchasing renewable energy certificates offset 100% of the electricity used during the event. Additionally, approximately 1.05 tons of food scraps were processed through Grind2Energy, converting food waste into renewable energy.

Energy conservation: Public spaces on the McCormick Place campus prioritize natural light wherever possible. LED lighting has been installed throughout McCormick Place campus, with occupancy sensors that dim or turn off lights when spaces are not in use. These fixtures and lamps use 75% less energy than traditional electric bulbs.

Reduced reliance on single-use plastics: Single-use plastic water bottles were de-prioritized in favor of aluminum cans and water dispenser jugs in 2024, further reducing plastic waste.

Materials donation: A Materials Donations Program facilitated donations to Salvation Army and Fight2Feed, which consisted of non-perishable food items and booth furniture from PACK EXPO International exhibitors to benefit the Chicagoland area.

AI-powered recycling: McCormick Place conducted a pilot program at PACK EXPO International with a waste sorting technology called OSCAR Sort. The OSCAR Sort technology uses AI to engage with guests in selecting the proper receptacle for their refuse. Attendee engagement was high, and feedback was positive.

“As one of the nation’s largest convention centers, McCormick Place serves as a model for other event sites around the country, and we take that responsibility seriously, as evident through results like what we saw at PACK EXPO International,” says Larita Clark, chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA). “Our investment in renewable energy, along with our ongoing joint efforts to reduce waste and conserve resources, underscores our dedication to creating a more sustainable future for our city and our events.”

"PACK EXPO International 2024 showed that circularity has become a core business principle for the industry. Results from this event have paved the way for future success at PACK EXPO and beyond,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PMMI is committed to fostering a more sustainable future, and this partnership has exemplified what that looks like in practice."

With over 2,700 exhibitors and more than 48,000 attendees, PACK EXPO International 2024 was a powerful platform to showcase the packaging industry’s dedication to sustainability. Dow will continue its commitment as the official Sustainability Partner for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, further solidifying the partnership and driving continued progress toward circularity.

