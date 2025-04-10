Mane opens facility in Woodlawn, OH

Mane, the largest privately held supplier of flavors and fragrances, has officially opened its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Woodlawn, OH. The new plant is an expansion of the company’s Woodlawn campus, increasing Mane's manufacturing capacity and ensuring a reliable supply of sustainably sourced liquid flavors for various markets, including beverages, dairy, functional nutrition, pharmaceuticals, bakery, and confectionery.

The investment, exceeding $100 million, is one of Mane's most significant global initiatives. The new plant will support Mane's growth ambitions for the next 20 years, allowing the company to meet the rising demand for liquid flavors while ensuring a steady supply of high-quality products for the North American market.

Mane's new 100,000-sq.-ft. plant offers up to 15,000 metric tons of production capability, five times the current capacity. It features an expanded warehouse, with 60,000 square feet for increased ambient, refrigerated, and frozen storage and 25,000 square feet dedicated to production.

“The new Woodlawn facility marks a bold strategic move aimed at increasing Mane's market share in the liquid flavors category in North America and gives us a significant competitive edge, especially in the beverage market,” says Amy McDonald, president of Mane's North American Flavor Division. “The expansion allows us to uphold Mane's customer-focused manufacturing strategy, ensuring a reliable supply and even greater agility and responsiveness to customer needs.”

The new plant boosts manufacturing efficiencies while helping Mane achieve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals in North America. With advancements in robotic technology, it can facilitate an increase in automated capacity. The facility allows for a threefold increase in large tank compounding capacity while doubling the current capacity to produce emulsion-based flavor systems.

Emphasizing Mane commitment to sustainability, the plant utilizes solar power for 30% of its energy requirements, coupling this with other renewable resources.

To learn more about how Mane's extensive portfolio, technical expertise, application knowledge, and consumer insights help manufacturers create the flavors consumers desire, reach the market faster, and achieve sustainability goals, contact Mane at requests@mane.com.

Related: Mane Kancor announced as finalist for OCI Awards