Vermont Smoke & Cure expands Costco partnership

Vermont Smoke & Cure, maker of artisanal smoked meat products, has announced its expansion within Costco’s Northeast Division, bringing its premium meat snacks to millions of new consumers. This expansion coincides with the introduction of the brand's new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick, offering Costco members a better-for-you snacking option.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Costco and bring our handcrafted products to more consumers across the country," says Michael Schafer, commercial business lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. "Our expansion into more Costco locations demonstrates the growing demand for premium meat snacks that don't compromise on quality or taste."

Vermont Smoke & Cure's new Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Stick—described as "ribeye in snack format"—features 100% beef that is hand-trimmed and ground to create a smoked meat stick. In 2024 Curion product testing, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks were rated the "best-tasting" overall among competitors.

The brand's quality, priced more affordably than other premium brands, has resonated with both retailers and consumers, the company says. Strong dollar and unit velocity metrics have fueled the company's growth.

"Our dollar and unit velocity appealed to Costco, while our superior quality at a competitive price point appeals to consumers," adds Schafer. "We never cut corners—it's just not in our nature. The idea of using substandard meat or rushing our process offends the very fiber of our being."

Vermont Smoke & Cure products use meats free from antibiotics and added hormones, with no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. Each meat stick is crafted in small batches, slow-cooked for over 18 hours, and smoked with real hardwood chips in the company's Vermont smokehouse.

In-store demos are planned to introduce Costco members to the new Premium Beef Stick, with plans to expand to additional Costco regions in the future.

Since 1962, Vermont Smoke & Cure has been handcrafting premium, slow-cooked meat to reward people who find joy in going all-in on the things that matter most to them. The brand continues to innovate while staying true to its Vermont heritage and values.

For more information about Vermont Smoke & Cure and its products, visit vtsmokeandcure.com. New Costco locations include Brookfield, CT; Enfield, CT; Lyme, CT; Milford, CT; New Britain, CT; Waterbury, CT; Windsor, CT; Avon, MA; Danvers, MA; Dedham, MA; Everett, MA; Waltham, MA; West Springfield, MA; Scarborough, ME; Nashua, NH; Rochester, NY; Syracuse, NY; and Colchester, VT.

Related: